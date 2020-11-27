Global  
 

IND vs AUS: Australia outscore India, take 1-0 lead in ODI series

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020
Australia defeated India by 66 runs in the first One-day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.

Though there was a rearguard action from Hardik Pandya, who got his highest ODI score (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan...
