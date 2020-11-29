Australia wins series, beats India by 51 runs

Sunday, 29 November 2020 () Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI on Sunday at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The hosts have thus sealed victory in the three-match series, having taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Chasing a mammoth target of 390, India were restricted to 338/9 after another century from Steve Smith took Australia to 389/4...
Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part in the Kerala Cricket Association's (KCA) President's Cup T20 tournament. Speaking to ANI, Sreesanth...