Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AUS vs IND, 2nd ODI: Do you know what impressive record Australia achieved while batting against India? Know more!

Zee News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Australia completed an impressive series victory over visitors India with yet another impressive display in the second ODI, winning the game by 51 runs at Sydney on Sunday (November 29).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya

Ind vs Aus: Team lost important wickets at wrong time, says Hardik Pandya 02:33

 Australia beat 'Men in Blue' by 66 runs in first One Day International (ODI) match. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya said that they could have won but the team lost important wickets at the wrong time.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth [Video]

Ind-Aus series: 'Sanju Samson has long way to go', says Sreesanth

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:29Published
Australia ready for threat from Indian captain Kohli [Video]

Australia ready for threat from Indian captain Kohli

Finch says the middle order batsman is best ODI player of all time, but Aussies will go after him rather than seek to contain

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:43Published
'Nobody can fill place of MS Dhoni', says KL Rahul [Video]

'Nobody can fill place of MS Dhoni', says KL Rahul

Indian batsman wicket-keeper KL Rahul ahead of 1st ODI against Australia said that legendary Indian cricket captain "Mahendra Singh Dhoni's place cannot be filled." MS Dhoni had announced retirement in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published