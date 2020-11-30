IND vs AUS: 'Steve Smith is looking scary for opposition teams,' says Glenn Maxwell Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In red-hot form, Steven Smith is looking “pretty scary” for the opposition teams, gushed Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell after his teammate hammered his second successive century (104) against India on Sunday.



“As he said the other day, he has found his hands, he’s looking pretty scary at the moment for opposition... 👓 View full article

