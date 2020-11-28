Mickelson, Barkley beat Curry, Manning in The Match III
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley entered the day as underdogs, but won thanks to Mickelson's veteran leadership and Barkley's revamped swing.
