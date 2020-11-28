Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mickelson, Barkley beat Curry, Manning in The Match III

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley entered the day as underdogs, but won thanks to Mickelson's veteran leadership and Barkley's revamped swing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Phil Mickelson Phil Mickelson American professional golfer

Phil Mickelson donates $500k to Jackson State ahead of The Match

 Phil Mickelson recently donated half a million dollars to Jackson State, and could donate more through The Match golf event on Friday.
USATODAY.com

Charles Barkley Charles Barkley American basketball player and analyst

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Steph Curry and Phil Mickelson already taking shots at Charles Barkley's golf swing

 Charles Barkley was minding his own business in advance of his match with Phil Mickelson against Steph Curry and Peyton Manning. That didn't stop Curry and...
ESPN Also reported by •CBS SportsUpworthy

Underdogs Mickelson, Barkley cruise past Manning, Curry in charity golf match

 Phil Mickelson and Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley cruised to victory over three-times NBA champion Stephen Curry and retired Super Bowl-winning...
CBC.ca Also reported by •UpworthyUSATODAY.com

Phil Mickelson: 'We actually have Chuck tees' for Friday's The Match: Champions for Change

 The countdown is on for The Match: Champions for Change when Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley take on Peyton Manning and Steph Curry.  
azcentral.com