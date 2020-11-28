Global  
 

China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yet

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yetHong Kong (CNN)Chinese President Xi Jinping reached a major milestone this week in his five-year long fight to end absolute poverty across the country -- but it doesn't appear that he's celebrating yet. China was for decades one of the world's most impoverished countries and ending absolute poverty has been an important policy goal for Xi. The Chinese leader pledged to meet his target by the end of 2020, and establish a "moderately prosperous society" ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in July next year. The Chinese government defines absolute poverty as surviving on less than 2,300 yuan ($350) per year. Over the past 40 years, China has moved from...
News video: China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News 01:12

 China hopes to finally materialise its dream to build a major hydropower plant on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, where the river is known as the Yarlung Zangbo river. There are fears that this could impact India and Bangladesh as these countries lie downstream of the river, however, China has...

