China has reached a major milestone in ending absolute poverty. But the Communist Party isn't celebrating yet

US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty: Mike Pompeo



US State Secretary Mike Pompeo after attending 2+2 India-US Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in Delhi said that US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty. He said, "US and India are taking steps to strengthen our cooperation against all manner of threats and not just those posed by Chinese Communist Party. Last year, we've expanded our cooperation on cyber issues, our navies have held joint exercises in Indian ocean." "We visited National War Memorial to honour brave men and women of Indian armed forces who sacrificed for the world's largest democracy, including 20 killed by PLA in Galwan Valley. US will stand with India as they confront threats to their sovereignty, liberty" he added.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published on January 1, 1970