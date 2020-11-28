Global  
 

Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who slammed Trump, becomes the first African American cardinal

USATODAY.com Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Wilton Gregory would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
 Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington, D.C., is about to make history as the first Black cardinal in the U.S.

Wilton Gregory becomes the first Black American cardinal

 If you've heard of Gregory, it might have been this summer, as Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the capital.
CBS News

Wilton Gregory: Pope appoints first African American cardinal

 Wilton Gregory is one of 13 new cardinals installed by Pope Francis at a ceremony on Saturday.
BBC News

First African American cardinal honored amid Vatican coronavirus restrictions

 Washington, D.C. Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory is scheduled to be elevated to cardinal Saturday, the highest rank after the pope. Chris Livesay reports from..
CBS News

Pope Francis to appoint Wilton Gregory as first African American cardinal

 Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory will recieve his "red cap" from Pope Francis on Saturday, making him the first African American cardinal appointed...
CBS News

Archbishop Wilton Gregory To Become First Black Cardinal In United States [Video]

Archbishop Wilton Gregory To Become First Black Cardinal In United States

Archbishop Wilton Gregory was in quarantine in Rome Friday, just hours away from making history as the South Side native will become the first Black American cardinal in the history of the Catholic..

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden [Video]

First Black cardinal seeks common ground with Biden

Wilton Gregory, the archbishop of Washington, DC who this week will become the first African American cardinal, said on Tuesday (November 24) that he want to find common ground with the incoming U.S...

America's first black cardinal 10.26.20 [Video]

America's first black cardinal 10.26.20

Pope Francis has appointed America's first black cardinal, Archbishop Wilton Gregory.

