Archbishop Wilton Gregory, who slammed Trump, becomes the first African American cardinal
Wilton Gregory would become the first Black U.S. prelate to earn the coveted red cap.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wilton Daniel Gregory American prelate
Wilton Gregory becomes the first Black American cardinalIf you've heard of Gregory, it might have been this summer, as Black Lives Matter protesters marched through the capital.
CBS News
Wilton Gregory: Pope appoints first African American cardinalWilton Gregory is one of 13 new cardinals installed by Pope Francis at a ceremony on Saturday.
BBC News
First African American cardinal honored amid Vatican coronavirus restrictionsWashington, D.C. Catholic Archbishop Wilton Gregory is scheduled to be elevated to cardinal Saturday, the highest rank after the pope. Chris Livesay reports from..
CBS News
Pope Francis to appoint Wilton Gregory as first African American cardinalWashington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory will recieve his "red cap" from Pope Francis on Saturday, making him the first African American cardinal appointed...
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
How Trump's unverified voter fraud claims are impacting Georgia's Senate runoffThe January 5th Senate runoff in Georgia could determine which party controls the Senate in the Biden administration. As President Trump continues to launch..
CBS News
A Rush to Expand the Border Wall That Many Fear Is Here to StayDespite the president-elect’s vow to halt the project, the Trump administration is expanding the wall at a breakneck pace.
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin county recount boosts Biden's margin
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:02Published
Rudy Giuliani's big fall: From 'America's mayor' to Trump laughing stockTwenty years ago Rudy Giuliani was riding the crest of a wave, having helped rid New York City of its mafia bosses and its streets of drug dealers, prostitutes..
New Zealand Herald
African Americans Racial or ethnic group in the United States with African ancestry
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources