Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister says

WorldNews Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Ethiopian military operation in Tigray is complete, prime minister saysADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Saturday that military operations in the northern region of Tigray have been completed, shortly after he announced federal troops had seized full control of the regional capital Mekelle. “I am pleased to share that we have completed and ceased the military operations in the Tigray region,” he said in a tweet. Less than an hour earlier, he said in a statement, “The federal government is now fully in control of the city of Mekelle”. There was no immediate comment from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces, who have been fighting Ethiopian troops for the past three weeks in a conflict that has sent...
 The prime minister was left with no option but to respond with force, the attorney general says.

