Coronavirus: PM writes to MPs amid anger over new tiers

BBC News Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers

PM attempts to head off rebellion by MPs over new tougher tiers 01:11

 Boris Johnson, who faces a Commons showdown with his own MPs over thestringent tier measures, urged the nation to “work together” with tiering,testing and vaccines. The Prime Minister is offering Parliament another chanceto vote on the restrictions early next year, saying the legislation will...

