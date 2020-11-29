Global  
 

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis say they are asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19.
News video: COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Meets With Task Force On Return To In-Person Learning

COVID In Colorado: Gov. Polis Meets With Task Force On Return To In-Person Learning 00:29

 Gov. Jared Polis pushed to get Colorado students back to the classroom in January. He and his newly-formed task force met on Wednesday to talk about current protocols and what's best for students and teachers.

Colorado Governor announces he has tested positive for COVID-19

 "I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet away from others, and wash your hands regularly,"..
CBS News

Covid could see cancer survival rate fall, says professor

 Prof Sir Mike Richards said a drop in cancer patients being seen will impact on survival rates.
BBC News

UK PM tries to head off Covid vote rebellion

 Boris Johnson aims to stop a Tory rebellion ahead of a vote on England's new measures on Tuesday.
BBC News
52 MP High Court employees tested COVID positive: Nodal Officer [Video]

52 MP High Court employees tested COVID positive: Nodal Officer

Updating about the coronavirus situation, Nodal Officer of Indore, Amit Malakar informed that a total of 52 positive cases have been found at MP High Court. "322 samples (from Indore Bench of MP High Court) were tested from 23 to 27 Nov; out of these, 52 tested positive. Positivity rate is around 16%. These cases have been home isolated. Most of these cases are of staffers who work at the High Court."

Pac-12 cancels Colorado-Southern California game

 The Trojans did not meet the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position. Colorado will host San Diego State instead.
USATODAY.com

Reconsidering a Colorado mountain's controversial name

 The U.S. Board of Geographic Names is considering changing the name of Mt. Evans, along with the names of other Colorado sites: Negro Creek, Chinaman Gulch and..
CBS News

Gov. Jared Polis Under Quarantine After Exposure To Positive COVID Case [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis Under Quarantine After Exposure To Positive COVID Case

Gov. Jared Polis will quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Jared Polis announces back-to-school working group [Video]

Gov. Jared Polis announces back-to-school working group

Gov. Jared Polis and members of a new working group gave an update on the new back-to-school working group, which will plan a safe return to in-person learning in January.

Gov. Polis, Dr. Herlihy warn of overrun ICU beds, thousands more deaths if steps aren't taken [Video]

Gov. Polis, Dr. Herlihy warn of overrun ICU beds, thousands more deaths if steps aren't taken

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy explained how the current COVID-19 trajectory here shows that there could be up to 6,000 deaths from COVID-19 by the end of the..

Adre “Psycho” Baroz arrested in connection with 3 bodies found in rural southern Colorado

 Federal agents arrested a Colorado man wanted in connection with the discovery of three bodies on two remote properties in the San Luis Valley in rural southern...
Pandemics Are Over When The Public Decides They’re Over – OpEd

Pandemics Are Over When The Public Decides They’re Over – OpEd By Ryan McMaken* In Colorado, reported cases and hospitalizations of Covid-19 patients are at higher levels than ever before. And yet politicians are worried...
