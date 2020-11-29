Colorado Gov. Jared Polis tests positive for COVID-19

52 MP High Court employees tested COVID positive: Nodal Officer



Updating about the coronavirus situation, Nodal Officer of Indore, Amit Malakar informed that a total of 52 positive cases have been found at MP High Court. "322 samples (from Indore Bench of MP High Court) were tested from 23 to 27 Nov; out of these, 52 tested positive. Positivity rate is around 16%. These cases have been home isolated. Most of these cases are of staffers who work at the High Court."

