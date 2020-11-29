Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado governor tests positive for coronavirus

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Polis and his partner, Marlon Reis, both have COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, the governor said in a statement Saturday night.

Polis had started quarantining Wednesday after he said he was exposed to the virus. Polis had tweeted late Wednesday that he tested negative the night after learning of his exposure but would be retested.

The state has been hit with a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or what you do, no one is immune from this virus," Polis said in his statement. "Now is the time to be more cautious than ever before. There is more of the virus circulating across the country, including in Colorado, now than there even was in the spring.”

He said he will continue to serve the state while isolating himself. He urged residents to wear masks and keep 6 feet (1.8 meters) apart in public.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'It's rather shocking:' 1 in 49 Coloradans are contagious with COVID-19 [Video]

'It's rather shocking:' 1 in 49 Coloradans are contagious with COVID-19

The number of Coloradans contagious with COVID-19 grew to about one in 49 people, according to Gov. Jared Polis in a press conference Friday.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:53Published
Mixed Messages Regarding In-Person Learning During Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Mixed Messages Regarding In-Person Learning During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Colorado Education Association said Gov. Jared Polis' recommendation that elementary school students return to class during a COVID-19 Red Level is sending mixed messages.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:27Published
Polis: 10 to 15 Colorado counties, including Denver, will move to Level Red on COVID-19 dial by Friday [Video]

Polis: 10 to 15 Colorado counties, including Denver, will move to Level Red on COVID-19 dial by Friday

Colorado Gov. Jared Pols announced on Tuesday afternoon that 10 to 15 Colorado counties will move to Level Red: Severe Risk on the state's updated COVID-19 dial, including Denver, Jefferson and..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 06:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis says he and partner tested positive for the coronavirus

 Read more
Washington Post

Colorado Gov. Polis is in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has entered quarantine after learning Wednesday he was exposed to someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
FOXNews.com

Gov. Jared Polis, first gentleman Marlon Reis test positive for COVID-19

 Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and first gentleman Marlon Reis have tested positive for COVID-19, the governor tweeted Saturday night.
Upworthy