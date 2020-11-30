Cleveland Browns' Callie Brownson makes NFL history filling in as position coach against Jaguars
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski elevated his chief of staff, Callie Brownson, to tight ends coach against the Jaguars, an NFL first.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL denies Broncos' request to start offensive assistant Rob Calabrese at QB, per reportThe Denver Broncos wanted to start assistant Rob Calabrese at quarterback, but the NFL denied the team's request, according to ESPN.
USATODAY.com
Saints, Patriots fined for violating NFL's COVID-19 protocols, per reportsBoth the Saints and Patriots were hit with hefty penalties for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple reports.
USATODAY.com
Adrian Peterson Says He's Helping Odell & Saquon W/ Knee Injuries, Joe Burrow NextVery cool gesture from Adrian Peterson ... the NFL superstar says he's helping injured guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley with their rehabs -- and..
TMZ.com
NFL orders shutdown of team facilities Monday and Tuesday to slow spread of COVID-19The NFL said it came to its attention that players and staffers had out-of-town Thanksgiving guests. Teams playing Monday and Tuesday are exempt.
USATODAY.com
Callie Brownson American football coach and player
Jacksonville Jaguars National Football League franchise in Jacksonville, Florida
Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:39Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources