Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland Browns' Callie Brownson makes NFL history filling in as position coach against Jaguars

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski elevated his chief of staff, Callie Brownson, to tight ends coach against the Jaguars, an NFL first.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kevin Stefanski


Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns National Football League franchise in Cleveland, Ohio


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL denies Broncos' request to start offensive assistant Rob Calabrese at QB, per report

 The Denver Broncos wanted to start assistant Rob Calabrese at quarterback, but the NFL denied the team's request, according to ESPN.
USATODAY.com

Saints, Patriots fined for violating NFL's COVID-19 protocols, per reports

 Both the Saints and Patriots were hit with hefty penalties for violating the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, according to multiple reports.
USATODAY.com

Adrian Peterson Says He's Helping Odell & Saquon W/ Knee Injuries, Joe Burrow Next

 Very cool gesture from Adrian Peterson ... the NFL superstar says he's helping injured guys like Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley with their rehabs -- and..
TMZ.com

NFL orders shutdown of team facilities Monday and Tuesday to slow spread of COVID-19

 The NFL said it came to its attention that players and staffers had out-of-town Thanksgiving guests. Teams playing Monday and Tuesday are exempt.
USATODAY.com

Callie Brownson American football coach and player


Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars National Football League franchise in Jacksonville, Florida

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl [Video]

Visa And NFL Partner For Cashless Super Bowl

Visa and the NFL are working to create a digital, cashless Super Bowl experience. According to Business Insider this will apply to everything from parking to concessions and mobile ordering. Fans who only have cash can access nearby ATMs that accept cash in exchange for Visa prepaid cards of up to $500 InComm Payments launched a similar cashless payments solution for the Jacksonville Jaguars' home stadium.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display [Video]

Air Force Day 2020: Rafale & other jets showcase prowess in air display

The Indian Air Force celebrated its 88th anniversary with a grand parade and scintillating air display at the Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad. The event was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Naravane and Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh. IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria inspected the parade which was followed a majestic air display. The highlight of the air show this time around was the newly inducted Rafale jets which took part in the air display. The Rafale flew in the 'Vijay' formation, flanked by two Jaguars and Mirage 2000 each. It also carried out a minimum radius turn within an area smaller than a hockey field forming a figure of eight. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. Wishes poured in for the IAF from across the political spectrum with President Kovind and PM Modi leading the way. Watch the full video for all the details on the IAF Day parade 2020.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:39Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

AFC North Preview Week 11: Steelers Try Not To Overlook Jaguars; Ravens Look To Keep Pace [Video]

AFC North Preview Week 11: Steelers Try Not To Overlook Jaguars; Ravens Look To Keep Pace

SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White breaks down Week 11 matchups in the AFC North, with the Steelers hoping to stay undefeated and the Ravens trying to bounce back from a tough loss. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Local     Duration: 04:44Published
NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs [Video]

NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs

NFL to Reward Teams for Developing Minority Coaches and GMs. A virtual meeting between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and league executives was held on Tuesday. A proposal was approved that will..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published
Colin Cowherd: The Cleveland Browns have become the reality show of the NFL | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: The Cleveland Browns have become the reality show of the NFL | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd asks the questions: Do the Cleveland Browns get too much attention? Colin makes the case that the Browns are the most over discussed team in professional sports.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:15Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL Sees Fewer Injuries, More Recoveries In 2020

 NPR's Michel Martin discusses whether 2020 has been a bad year for injuries in the NFL, particularly for quarterbacks, with Judy Battista of NFL.com.
NPR

Wade Phillips is already being contacted by NFL teams about a return as defensive coordinator in 2021

 Several NFL teams looking for an upgrade on defense will certainly be interested
CBS Sports

5 Best NFL Predictions Against The Spread: Week 12

 What 5 NFL games appear to be the best bets and the best picks against the spread going into Week 12? Here you go. Enjoy. Week 12...
Upworthy