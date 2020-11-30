PM set to publish impact assessment of COVID restrictions in bid to win over MPs
Monday, 30 November 2020
Boris Johnson is due to publish an impact assessment of coronavirus restrictions as he continues to try to convince Tory MPs to back his plan for a new tier system in England when the national lockdown ends on Wednesday.
