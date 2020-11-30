Global  
 

PM set to publish impact assessment of COVID restrictions in bid to win over MPs

Sky News Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
PM set to publish impact assessment of COVID restrictions in bid to win over MPsBoris Johnson is due to publish an impact assessment of coronavirus restrictions as he continues to try to convince Tory MPs to back his plan for a new tier system in England when the national lockdown ends on Wednesday.
