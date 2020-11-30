PM set to publish impact assessment of COVID restrictions in bid to win over MPs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Businesses brace for the impact of new restrictions to fight COVID-19 surge



Businesses brace for the impact of new restrictions to fight COVID-19 surge Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:45 Published 1 week ago MPs to vote on new Covid lockdown for England



MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published on November 4, 2020 State Election Officials Want People To Know Tighter COVID Restrictions Do Not Impact Voting



In Denver, Adams, and Logan counties tighter COVID restrictions will not impact voters. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:32 Published on October 30, 2020