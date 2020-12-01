Global  
 

Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspace

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspaceSaudi Arabia has officially agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a flurry of a talks between the kingdom’s officials and US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The agreement was hammered out on Monday evening, just hours before Israel’s first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai planned for Tuesday morning. The...
