Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspace
Saudi Arabia has officially agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a flurry of a talks between the kingdom’s officials and US President Donald Trump’s adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The agreement was hammered out on Monday evening, just hours before Israel’s first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai planned for Tuesday morning. The...
Zarif: Final struggles of intl. terrorists, warmongers can’t deceive IraniansForeign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sheds light on an anti-Iran psychological operation by the Saudi-Israeli-US axis that led up to the assassination of a..
Jared Kushner heads to Middle East amid tensions over Iranian nuclear scientist's killingJared Kushner's visit focusing on Saudi Arabia and Qatar comes days after the targeted killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear scientist.
Was scientist’s killing the opening shot of a Trump-led war on Iran?The assassination on Friday of Iran’s leading nuclear scientist has heightened suspicions t hat Donald Trump, in cahoots with hardline Israeli and Saudi..
Saudi activist Loujain al-Hathloul sent to terrorism courtA Saudi criminal court has transferred the case of the imprisoned women's rights fighter to a special court with a "notorious" reputation. Al-Hathloul's family..
Watch: AI based voice test to detect Covid infection; find out how it works
CBS Evening News, November 30, 2020Fears mount of post-holiday coronavirus surge; Israel used remote-controlled gun to kill top scientist, Iran says.
Top nuclear scientist killed by remote-controlled gun, Iran saysIranian President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and vowed retribution "in due time."
Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains
A farewell to Donald Trump editorials and USA TODAY: It's been anything but tweedTo call the past two decades a tumultuous period in news is to call the sun hot. Yet, as I retire from the newsroom, I'm fighting off quaint optimism.
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32Published
UAE demolishes towers in 10 seconds
How is the Abu Dhabi Investment Office supporting startups and attracting foreign businesses?
Kenyans arrested at airport with 'fake' Covid certificatesThe 21 travellers were bound for the UAE - which has already stopped issuing visas to Kenyans.
S Jaishankar reaches Seychelles on last leg of his three-nation tourExternal affairs minister S Jaishankar arrived in Seychelles after his two-day visit to UAE on November 25-26. It was the second leg of his six-day three-nation..
As Their D.C. Days Dwindle, Ivanka and Jared Look for a New BeginningThe end of President Trump’s time in office leaves his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well-to-do refugees from a capital happy to..
Jared and Ivanka threaten Lincoln Project lawsuit
Trump supporters drive to U.S. embassy in Jerusalem
Israel says UAE visit "making history'
This is the U.S. campaign, on Israeli streets
Dubai's desert camping escape
Iran's Rouhani accuses Israel of killing nuclear scientist - TVDUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's president on Saturday accused Israel of killing a prominent Iranian scientist long suspected by the West of masterminding a secret..
Dubai's growing Islamic Economy
