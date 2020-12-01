Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefing
Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been given the same daily intelligence briefing President Donald Trump gets, belatedly beginning the transition between leaders of some of the United States’ most sensitive secrets. The president’s daily briefing has been offered to every president-elect since Richard Nixon in 1968, often the morning...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversaryBiden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.
DNA
Biden and Harris receive first Presidential Daily Brief after transition delayPresident-elect Joe Biden received his first Presidential Daily Brief on Monday. Michael Morell, the former acting and deputy director for the CIA, joins "Red..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspaceSaudi Arabia has officially agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a flurry of a talks between..
WorldNews
A farewell to Donald Trump editorials and USA TODAY: It's been anything but tweedTo call the past two decades a tumultuous period in news is to call the sun hot. Yet, as I retire from the newsroom, I'm fighting off quaint optimism.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32Published
Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States
Today in History for November 27thSan Francisco Mayor shot to death; Gerald Ford named as Richard Nixon's Vice President; Doctors perform world's first partial face transplant; Playwright Eugene..
USATODAY.com
Today in History for November 26thChina enters Korean War; Nazis force half a million Jews into walled ghetto; Nixon's secretary tries to explain gap on Watergate tapes; 'Casablanca' premieres at..
USATODAY.com
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources