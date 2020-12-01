Global  
 

Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefing

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefingJoe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been given the same daily intelligence briefing President Donald Trump gets, belatedly beginning the transition between leaders of some of the United States’ most sensitive secrets. The president’s daily briefing has been offered to every president-elect since Richard Nixon in 1968, often the morning...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team 00:54

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team. The president-elect and vice president-elect made the announcement on Sunday. The new team consists of Jen Psaki, Kate Bedingfield, Symone Sanders. Elizabeth Alexander, Ashley Etienne, Karine Jean Pierre and Pili Tobar. Biden...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog [Video]

Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog

President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains [Video]

Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains

According to the website Factbase, President Donald Trump's Twitter following has taken a bit of a hit since November 17th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President–elect of the United States; United States Senator

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes [Video]

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. The duo thanked Sikhs for opening Gurudwaras, serving meals to those in need amid pandemic. Earlier, Harris took to Twitter to wish 'Sikh friends' across the US and around the world on the occasion. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on Nanak's birth anniversary. Trudeau said Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary was an important day for Sikh Canadians. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary

 Biden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.
DNA

Biden and Harris receive first Presidential Daily Brief after transition delay

 President-elect Joe Biden received his first Presidential Daily Brief on Monday. Michael Morell, the former acting and deputy director for the CIA, joins "Red..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspace

 Saudi Arabia has officially agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a flurry of a talks between..
WorldNews

A farewell to Donald Trump editorials and USA TODAY: It's been anything but tweed

 To call the past two decades a tumultuous period in news is to call the sun hot. Yet, as I retire from the newsroom, I'm fighting off quaint optimism.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Richard Nixon Richard Nixon 37th president of the United States

Today in History for November 27th

 San Francisco Mayor shot to death; Gerald Ford named as Richard Nixon's Vice President; Doctors perform world's first partial face transplant; Playwright Eugene..
USATODAY.com

Today in History for November 26th

 China enters Korean War; Nazis force half a million Jews into walled ghetto; Nixon's secretary tries to explain gap on Watergate tapes; 'Casablanca' premieres at..
USATODAY.com
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden [Video]

Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden

A former Republican voter Robert Clark of Connecticut and a vocal minority within the Republican Party are organizing against President Trump through ad campaigns, fundraising and phone banking efforts in hopes that their break from the GOP will save the republic from the current president. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election [Video]

China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election

China Congratulates Biden on Winning Presidential Election. The country extended its congratulations on Friday. We respect the choice of the American people and we extend our congratulations to Mr...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published
Biden-Harris transition begins today with COVID-19 advisory board briefing [Video]

Biden-Harris transition begins today with COVID-19 advisory board briefing

President-Elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation today.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:23Published