'I think what he did was bold': Damian Lillard defends Nate Robinson's boxing debut vs. YouTube celebrity Jake Paul

Will focus on small mistakes, try to play better in finals: Trailblazers's Deepti Sharma



Radha Yadav held her nerve in the final over as Supernovas defeated Trailblazers by two runs in the Women's T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 07. While addressing a press conference, Trailblazers player Deepti Sharma said, "We will focus on our small mistakes what we have done in the previous matches and try not to repeat that mistakes in the finals." Trailblazers will now be locking horns against Supernovas in the finals of the tournament on Monday, November 9.

