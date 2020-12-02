Global  
 

Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 13 months in prison

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 13 months in prisonHong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail today on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest last year at the city’s police headquarters. Hong Kong activists, from right, Joshua...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 2019 ‘illegal assembly’ 04:17

 Prominent Hong Kong activist is one of three who pleaded guilty over rally held by police station in June 2019.

Joshua Wong Joshua Wong Hong Kong pro-democracy activist

Hong Kong: Joshua Wong and fellow pro-democracy activists jailed

 The trio were found guilty of unlawful assembly during mass protests in the city last year.
BBC News
BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison

BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing [Video]

HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong and Ivan Lam arrived at the West Kowloon Magistrates Court for their sentencing on Wednesday (December 2) after pleading guilty to charges related to organizing and inciting an unauthorized assembly near the police headquarters during last year's anti-government protests.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:20Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Leading Hong Kong activists sentenced to jail over pro-democracy protests [Video]

Leading Hong Kong activists sentenced to jail over pro-democracy protests

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:42Published

Agnes Chow Agnes Chow Hong Kong politician and social activist

Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracy

 The pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.
BBC News
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea [Video]

Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

Wong, together with fellow activists Ivan Lam and Agnes Chow, pleaded guilty to charges related to organising, taking part in and inciting protesters to join an unauthorised protest outside police headquarters last June.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:56Published

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea

 HONG KONG — Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two others were taken into custody Monday after they pleaded guilty to charges related..
WorldNews

