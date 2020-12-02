Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong sentenced to 13 months in prison
Hong Kong pro-democracy activists Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were sentenced to jail today on charges related to an unauthorised anti-government protest last year at the city’s police headquarters. Hong Kong activists, from right, Joshua...
Joshua Wong Hong Kong pro-democracy activist
Hong Kong: Joshua Wong and fellow pro-democracy activists jailedThe trio were found guilty of unlawful assembly during mass protests in the city last year.
BBC News
BREAKING: Joshua Wong sentenced to nine months in prison
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:02Published
HK activist Joshua Wong arrives for sentencing
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Leading Hong Kong activists sentenced to jail over pro-democracy protests
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:42Published
Agnes Chow Hong Kong politician and social activist
Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracyThe pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.
BBC News
Hong Kong’s Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty plea
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:56Published
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong taken into custody after guilty pleaHONG KONG — Prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong and two others were taken into custody Monday after they pleaded guilty to charges related..
WorldNews
