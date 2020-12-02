Global  
 

Barnier to brief EU members on Brexit state of play

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Barnier to brief EU members on Brexit state of playEuropean Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will brief member states this morning by video link from London, where he is continuing to negotiate with the UK on a future relationship treaty. While there has been progress on a range of issues, it is understood...
