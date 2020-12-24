EU And UK Post-Brexit Trade Deal In Sight

Thursday, 24 December 2020 () (EurActiv) -- The European Union and Britain could agree the terms of a post-Brexit trade deal within hours, European sources said Wednesday (23 December), as negotiators sought to hammer out the last details.
