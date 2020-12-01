Global  
 

Mnuchin defends shut down of Fed emergency loan programs

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Mnuchin defends shut down of Fed emergency loan programsWASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending his decision to close down a number of emergency Federal Reserve loan programs at a time when coronavirus cases are surging. Democrats were unconvinced, however, saying that Mnuchin’s actions are politically motivated and take away tools that the Biden administration could use to support the economy. Mnuchin argued...
Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid [Video]

Mnuchin, Powell push for more small business aid

America's top U.S. economic officials urged Congress on Tuesday to provide more help for small businesses amid fears that a vaccine may not arrive in time to prevent a surging coronavirus pandemic from inflicting more damage to the economy. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:30Published

Mnuchin and Pelosi to resume COVID aid talks

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to resume their talks about COVID relief. Mnuchin spoke to reporters before..
USATODAY.com
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery [Video]

Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published
Trump Admin Cuts off Emergency Lending Programs, Overruling Fed Chair [Video]

Trump Admin Cuts off Emergency Lending Programs, Overruling Fed Chair

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has asked the Federal Reserve to return $455 billion in unused pandemic program funds.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Federal Reserve Federal Reserve Central banking system of the United States

Fed chair, treasury secretary testify on Capitol Hill amid gridlock over coronavirus relief

 With federal protections like eviction moratoriums and student loan suspensions set to expire at the end of the year, Congress remains gridlocked over a new..
CBS News

Biden's genius move

 (CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden unveils his choices for the top jobs in his administration, we hear a mixture of rejoicing and disappointment, praise and..
WorldNews

Biden nominates former Fed Chair as treasury secretary

 U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Monday unveiled his economic team, nominating Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chair, to lead the Treasury Department. If..
WorldNews

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

What Biden can do to "reverse the trajectory" on climate change

 If President-elect Joe Biden has his way, the tide is about to turn on climate policy. But how much could he really do without Senate support?
CBS News

What can Biden do on climate change if Republicans keep Senate majority?

 President-elect Joe Biden has said he plans to address climate change as soon as he takes office. But how much will he be able to actually do if the Georgia..
CBS News

Barr Makes Durham a Special Counsel in a Bid to Entrench Scrutiny of the Russia Inquiry

 The move would leave the investigation into the Trump-Russia inquiry open when the Biden administration takes over.
NYTimes.com

Trump travel ban: 'I might finally see my sons again'

 A lorry driver who has never lived with his sons is waiting for Joe Biden to reverse Trump's travel ban.
BBC News
‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid [Video]

‘American tragedy’- Biden, Yellen push for aid

[NFA] U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his Treasury secretary nominee Janet Yellen urged lawmakers on Tuesday to move quickly and pass a coronavirus relief measure to help reactivate an economy ravaged by the global pandemic. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:24Published

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill [Video]

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill

[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been embraced by the White House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:37Published

Fact check: Politicians on both sides of the aisle have flouted COVID-19 guidelines

 The claim that Democrats are hypocrites in calling for tough COVID-19 restrictions then acting contrary to those rules lacks context.
USATODAY.com

A Senate insider has a dark warning about Mitch McConnell

 Democrat Adam Jentleson can recite chapter and verse...
WorldNews

Trump heading to Georgia Saturday ahead of Senate runoffs

 President Trump is set to visit Georgia this weekend to rally for Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are both facing strong Democratic..
CBS News

Treasury Secretary pulls plug on programs designed to help small businesses [Video]

Treasury Secretary pulls plug on programs designed to help small businesses

As the coronavirus continues to impact the US economy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is pulling the plug on programs designed to help small businesses hurt by the pandemic. Mnuchin is asking the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs [Video]

Treasury pulls plug on some Fed lending programs

House speaker Nancy Pelosi went after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday for his decision to end some Federal Reserve COVID-19 emergency lending programs, a move also criticized by many Fed..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published