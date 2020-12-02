Global  
 

Microsoft buys eSports platform vendor Smash.gg

Wednesday, 2 December 2020
Microsoft buys eSports platform vendor Smash.ggMicrosoft has purchased eSports platform vendor Smash.gg and is planning on integrating it with its MSN eSports franchise. ......
Programming languages: Microsoft TypeScript leaps ahead of C#, PHP and C++ on GitHub

 New figures show Microsoft's TypeScript has rapidly become an essential programming language for web developers. ......
WorldNews

Salesforce agrees to buy Slack for $27.7 billion

 New York, Dec 1 (efe-epa).- American cloud software giant Salesforce.com Inc. said Tuesday it has agreed to buy workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc...
WorldNews

Salesforce to buy Slack work-chat service for $27.7 billion

 Deal could help Salesforce compete with Microsoft's thriving Office 365 suite, which includes Teams app.
CBS News

Microsoft is selling an ugly MS Paint sweater and part of the proceeds benefit Girls Who Code

 Image: Microsoft

Microsoft is getting into the holiday spirit a bit early today by offering an MS Paint-themed “ugly” sweater for sale on its..
The Verge

