Popular ESPN personality Dan Le Batard to leave the company after 22 years
Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN. He will make his final appearances on both "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and "Highly Questionable" on Jan. 4.
Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN. He will make his final appearances on both "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and "Highly Questionable" on Jan. 4.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Dan Le Batard American journalist
ESPN American pay television sports network
Michigan AD blasts ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit for suggesting Wolverines might try and avoid Ohio StateMichigan AD Warde Manuel said it was "ridiculous" for Kirk Herbstreit to suggest Wolverines might use COVID-19 as an excuse to not play Ohio State.
USATODAY.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit apologizes for suggesting Michigan 'could opt out' of playing Ohio State over coronavirusESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit says he misspoke suggesting Michigan could prevent Ohio State from qualifying for Big Ten title game.
USATODAY.com
NFL denies Broncos' request to start offensive assistant Rob Calabrese at QB, per reportThe Denver Broncos wanted to start assistant Rob Calabrese at quarterback, but the NFL denied the team's request, according to ESPN.
USATODAY.com
ESPN's Tiger Woods documentary will explore golf star's racial journey from childhood until nowESPN's Tiger Woods documentary, which airs on Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. ET, tackles the complexity of Woods, golf and race, and does so with skill.
USATODAY.com
Jon Weiner
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources