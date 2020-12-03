Global  
 

Popular ESPN personality Dan Le Batard to leave the company after 22 years

USATODAY.com Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Dan Le Batard is leaving ESPN. He will make his final appearances on both "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" and "Highly Questionable" on Jan. 4.
