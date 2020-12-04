Global  
 

Lawmakers Inch Toward Stimulus Compromise

NYTimes.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Mitch McConnell, the majority leader, spoke on Thursday as Joe Biden’s victory and vaccine breakthroughs added momentum to a push for a stimulus deal.
 The new proposal was introduced on December 1st after months of congressional idleness.

