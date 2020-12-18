Government shutdown appears likely as Congress works on stimulus plan
Friday, 18 December 2020 () Congress appears likely to let funding for the federal government expire at midnight, multiple aides and lawmakers said, as senior congressional officials gamble that pressure from a shutdown will force lawmakers to compromise on stalled legislation for economic relief.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said an "agreement appears to be close at hand" and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pledged to not leave Washington until a deal is "done" as they enter the final stages of crafting a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill before federal funding expires...