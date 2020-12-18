Global  
 

Government shutdown appears likely as Congress works on stimulus plan

Washington Post Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Congress appears likely to let funding for the federal government expire at midnight, multiple aides and lawmakers said, as senior congressional officials gamble that pressure from a shutdown will force lawmakers to compromise on stalled legislation for economic relief.
