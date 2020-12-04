Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island

WorldNews Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island(CNN)Hundreds of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are being relocated to a controversial island facility in the Bay of Bengal today amid fears that some could be coerced to move there and held indefinitely. A ship carrying 1642 refugees is traveling to Bhasan Char, an island about 40 kilometers (24 miles) off the coast near the city of Chittagong, according to Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. The Bangladeshi government has spent years constructing a network of shelters on the island to accommodate up to 100,000 people currently living in sprawling refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, near the Myanmar border. But human rights groups and the refugees themselves have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rohingya people Rohingya people Ethnic minority in Myanmar

'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark [Video]

'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's next Hyderabad Mayor remark. He slammed Amit Shah by using an old phrase, 'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde' (To savour custard even in one's dreams). He also said, "It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published
When I take action they create ruckus in Parliament: Shah on Owaisi's illegal Rohingyas remark [Video]

When I take action they create ruckus in Parliament: Shah on Owaisi's illegal Rohingyas remark

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 29 reacted on Owaisi's remark 'If there're illegal Rohingyas here, what is Home Minister doing?'. He said, "When I take action then they create ruckus in Parliament. Tell them to give in writing that Bangladeshis and Rohingyas have to be evicted... who takes their side in Parliament?

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:29Published

Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

India opens four trade routes with Bhutan; Agartala to connect country with Bangladesh

 The opening of trade routes comes even as New Delhi is looking at new connectivity projects in South Asia and beyond.
DNA

Will have good communication with India, says China on its plan to build big dam over Brahmaputra river

 China on Thursday played down its plan to build a major dam in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, saying there is no need to have "any..
IndiaTimes

Shahriar Alam (politician) Shahriar Alam (politician)


Bay of Bengal Bay of Bengal Northeastern part of the Indian Ocean

Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala [Video]

Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala

Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards. Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall. Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03. Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Bay of Bengal system intensifies into cyclone Burevi, to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4

 Fishermen out at sea have been advised by IMD to return to the coast, and suspend fishing operation until December 4.
DNA

IMD issues pre-cyclone watch for southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala

 The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next six hours.
DNA

Bhasan Char


Chittagong Chittagong Second-largest city in Bangladesh


Myanmar Myanmar Country in Southeast Asia

'Trump is better': In Asia, pro-democracy forces worry about Biden

 BANGKOK (NYTIMES) - A dissident once branded Enemy No. 1 by the Chinese Communist Party is spreading conspiracy theories about vote-rigging in the US..
WorldNews
Aung San Suu Kyi in line for second term as Myanmar votes counted [Video]

Aung San Suu Kyi in line for second term as Myanmar votes counted

Early election results are expected on Monday as voters thronged polling stations despite pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published
Myanmar votes in election likely to favor Suu Kyi [Video]

Myanmar votes in election likely to favor Suu Kyi

Myanmar's democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi looks likely to win a second term for her National league for Democracy despite the collapse of her reputation overseas amid allegations of genocide. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published
Polls close in Myanmar election [Video]

Polls close in Myanmar election

The polls have closed in Myanmar's general election, its second since the end of direct military rule.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

Cox's Bazar Cox's Bazar City in Bangladesh

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees [Video]

Sudan struggles to shelter influx of Ethiopian refugees

The dire humanitarian situation escalates along Ethiopia's border with Sudan - close to 40,000 people have fled the fighting and are in desperate need of help.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border. [Video]

Ethiopia: Thousands flee Tigray to Sudan border.

The conflict in Ethiopia is forcing thousands of people to flee from Tigray into neighbouring Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan [Video]

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region pushes refugees to Sudan

Ethiopian federal government attacks Tigray region where rights groups say many civilians were killed.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published