Fears of forced removals as Bangladesh moves hundreds of Rohingya refugees to remote island

'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde': Owaisi on Shah's Hyderabad Mayor remark



AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on November 29 reacted on Home Minister Amit Shah's next Hyderabad Mayor remark. He slammed Amit Shah by using an old phrase, 'Billi ke Khawab Main Chichde Hi Chichde' (To savour custard even in one's dreams). He also said, "It was BJP that claimed there're 30,000 illegal Rohingya refugees who're enrolled in voters' list here. I said that they should identify 1,000 such names and asked if Amit Shah was sleeping in Delhi? Why doesn't he remove them? Who's stopping him?"

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970