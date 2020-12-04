Global  
 

'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright tweets controversial vaccine video, says she's being canceled

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Letitia Wright is in hot water after she posted a video that questions whether people should take a COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.
