United Airlines bans couple that boarded plane after testing positive for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
A couple that was arrested after boarding a flight to Hawaii after knowingly testing positive for COVID-19 has been banned from United.
Video Credit: People - Published
News video: Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities

Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities 01:22

 Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, who had a 4-year-old child with them, were charged with reckless endangering in the second degree

