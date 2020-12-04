United Airlines bans couple that boarded plane after testing positive for COVID-19

First batch of Covid-19 vaccine arrives in UK



The Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in the UK and is on its way to ultra-low temperature storage facilities. It will be distributed from these storage facilities early next week to 50 hospital hubs acting as vaccination points. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970