Miley Cyrus says she wasn't 'living some fairy tale' during relationship with Liam Hemsworth

Noah Cyrus is taking back a racist remark she fired off, presumably at Candace Owens, when she stepped in the middle of her feud with Harry Styles. Miley's..

Elliot Page receives celebrity support after transgender reveal Patricia Arquette, Miley Cyrus, and James Gunn are among the stars who have shared their support for actor Elliot Page after he came out as transgender.

Miley Cyrus Said She and Liam Hemsworth Didn't Think They Would Actually Get Married



The two were married for less than a year. Credit: InStyle Duration: 01:04 Published 21 hours ago

Miley Cyrus Discuss Feelings For Liam Hemsworth



Miley Cyrus has no ill feelings towards her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. The singer visited Howard Stern's SiriusXM show on Wednesday. CNN reports that she discussed her marriage to Hemsworth. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40 Published 1 day ago