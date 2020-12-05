Global  
 

Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns enters NBA season with heavy heart: 'I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months'

Saturday, 5 December 2020
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns enters NBA season with heavy heart: 'I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months'Karl-Anthony Towns spoke emotionally Friday about losing his mother and six other family members to COVID-19 complications.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Karl-Anthony Towns Karl-Anthony Towns Dominican-American basketball player


Minnesota Timberwolves Minnesota Timberwolves Professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

