Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns enters NBA season with heavy heart: 'I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months'
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Karl-Anthony Towns spoke emotionally Friday about losing his mother and six other family members to COVID-19 complications.
