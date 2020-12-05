Global  
 

Live politics updates: Trump to attend Georgia rally; Jim Jordan suggests Fauci will ban 'Merry Christmas'

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Rep. Jim Jordan tweets that Fauci wants to cancel saying "Merry Christmas"; Trump will attend a Georgia rally for GOP Sens. Loeffler and Perdue.
Jim Jordan (American politician) Jim Jordan (American politician) U.S. Representative from Ohio

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules [Video]

White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows supposedly broke COVID-19 restriction in May 2020, during the height of the pandemic. Meadows reportedly hosted 70-plus people for his daughter's wedding in Atlanta. The wedding broke the states COVID-19 rules. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, pictures from the event show guests without masks, breaking social distancing rules. Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio was also reportedly at the event.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Georgia 24-38 Fiji: Fiji secure seventh in Autumn Nations Cup

 Fiji run in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secured seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News

Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in Georgia

 President Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News

President Trump to rally for GOP Senate candidates in Georgia

 President Trump will travel to Georgia for a rally on Saturday. He's throwing his support behind the two Republican candidates in the state's Senate runoff..
CBS News

Georgia, if you're listening, ignore conservatives peddling socialist Senate hallucinations

 It has been a wearying political year, no question, but only you can give America this gift: a constructive presidency that will improve people's lives.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration [Video]

Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration

President Donald Trump has still refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump is reportedly planning a rally on Biden's inauguration day. Biden has said that Trump should go to his inauguration to demonstrate a peaceful transfer of power. He then added that Trump's presence was "of no personal consequence to me." They are far from the first American presidents and presidents-to-be not to see eye to eye.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Arizona Legislature 'cannot and will not' overturn election, Republican House speaker says

 House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, gave a forceful rebuke to Republican lawmakers who want the Legislature to give Arizona's electoral votes to Trump
USATODAY.com

Trump’s Final Days of Rage and Denial

 The last act of the Trump presidency has taken on the stormy elements of a drama more common to history or literature than a modern White House.
NYTimes.com

As he looks to 2024, Trump's deep pockets mean barbs for Biden and GOP competitors

 Trump is gearing up to run again in 2024 and that could complicate Joe Biden's entry into the White House and freeze other Republicans from running.
USATODAY.com

Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia

Vice President Pence remains silent on election outcome while campaigning for Georgia runoff

 Pence will rally Republicans to vote for Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 election.
USATODAY.com
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr [Video]

Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declined to say whether he still had confidence in U.S. Attorney General William Barr after the Department of Justice chief this week said there was no sign of major fraud in last month's presidential election. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published

'They have not earned your vote': Trump allies urge Georgia Republicans to sit out Senate runoffs

 The remarks underscore the delicate politics that Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue must navigate to turn out their base in Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Trump to travel to Georgia on Saturday to rally for Perdue and Loeffler

 The president has refused to concede and baselessly questioned the results of the presidential election in Georgia.
CBS News

Anthony Fauci Anthony Fauci American immunologist

Coronavirus updates: Fauci expects 'drastic' restrictions in some areas; model projects more than 500,000 US deaths by April

 The nation is facing a "surge upon a surge" of cases that will likely continue to mount, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Meet Joe Biden's crisis manager, Ron Klain, who will be in the trenches with Dr. Anthony Fauci fighting COVID-19

 Ron Klain's chance encounter as a boy with Robert F. Kennedy put him on a path that has led to becoming the top aide to President-elect Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Well, it looks like some people will get that shot this month, and Dr. Fauci is hopping on the Biden train. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before Christmas

 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News

Santa comes home: How social media helped this Delaware family reunite with beloved Christmas decoration

 For the Bowersox family, this lawn Santa was a beloved tradition since 1993. Then someone stole it.
 
USATODAY.com

Nottingham Winter Wonderland Christmas market opens in tier 3

 Some residents have questioned the wisdom of opening a Christmas market during a pandemic.
BBC News

Santa adjusts to new normal amid coronavirus pandemic

 Santa Claus and his helpers are taking extraordinary steps during the COVID-19 pandemic to still be able to talk with children and learn more about their..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Two Retiring Senators, Two Divergent Views on How to Save the Senate

 Senators Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Tom Udall, a Democrat, agree the institution needs fixing but differ on what the solution is.
NYTimes.com

David Perdue David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Next Up On Trump's Hit List? Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump let fly on Sunday, saying he regretted supporting GOP Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for re-election. According to Business Insider, Trump's blast could potentially create major discord..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump supporters stage 'Stop the Steal' rallies in Atlanta [Video]

Trump supporters stage 'Stop the Steal' rallies in Atlanta

Groups of President Donald Trump's supporters staged a “Stop the Steal” rally at the Georgia State Capitol Saturday (November 21), a day after the state certified its election results showing Joe B

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:10Published
US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount [Video]

US election: Final result confirmed as Biden wins Georgia recount

A look at the final result in the 2020 US presidential election as Joe Bidenflips Georgia to complete his win over Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published

What Polls Say About David Perdue and Jon Ossoff a Month Before the Georgia Election

 David Perdue and Jon Ossoff are headed for a runoff election and if polls hold, it'll be a hard-fought battle for the Senate seat.
Upworthy Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Liberal group running Grinch-themed ads targeting Loeffler, Perdue

 Liberal PAC MeidasTouch is running Grinch-themed ads targeting Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R) and David Perdue (R) ahead of the...
Upworthy Also reported by •CBS News

Lin Wood Says Kelly Loeffler Is An Illegitimate Candidate And David Perdue Has ‘Ties To China’

 'I am NOT a Democrat'
Daily Caller Also reported by •Upworthy