Live politics updates: Trump to attend Georgia rally; Jim Jordan suggests Fauci will ban 'Merry Christmas'
Rep. Jim Jordan tweets that Fauci wants to cancel saying "Merry Christmas"; Trump will attend a Georgia rally for GOP Sens. Loeffler and Perdue.
White House Chief Of Staff Mark Meadows Broke COVID-19 Rules
Georgia 24-38 Fiji: Fiji secure seventh in Autumn Nations CupFiji run in six tries to beat Georgia in an entertaining clash at Murrayfield to secured seventh place in the Autumn Nations Cup.
BBC News
Trump rallies for Republican Senators Loeffler and Perdue in GeorgiaPresident Trump is heading to Valdosta, Georgia, for a rally Saturday evening to support two incumbent Republican senators facing January runoff elections..
CBS News
President Trump to rally for GOP Senate candidates in GeorgiaPresident Trump will travel to Georgia for a rally on Saturday. He's throwing his support behind the two Republican candidates in the state's Senate runoff..
CBS News
Georgia, if you're listening, ignore conservatives peddling socialist Senate hallucinationsIt has been a wearying political year, no question, but only you can give America this gift: a constructive presidency that will improve people's lives.
USATODAY.com
Trump Refusing To Concede, Biden Invites Him To Inauguration
Arizona Legislature 'cannot and will not' overturn election, Republican House speaker saysHouse Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, gave a forceful rebuke to Republican lawmakers who want the Legislature to give Arizona's electoral votes to Trump
USATODAY.com
Trump’s Final Days of Rage and DenialThe last act of the Trump presidency has taken on the stormy elements of a drama more common to history or literature than a modern White House.
NYTimes.com
As he looks to 2024, Trump's deep pockets mean barbs for Biden and GOP competitorsTrump is gearing up to run again in 2024 and that could complicate Joe Biden's entry into the White House and freeze other Republicans from running.
USATODAY.com
Vice President Pence remains silent on election outcome while campaigning for Georgia runoffPence will rally Republicans to vote for Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the Jan. 5 election.
USATODAY.com
Trump won't say if he has confidence in AG Barr
'They have not earned your vote': Trump allies urge Georgia Republicans to sit out Senate runoffsThe remarks underscore the delicate politics that Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue must navigate to turn out their base in Georgia.
USATODAY.com
Trump to travel to Georgia on Saturday to rally for Perdue and LoefflerThe president has refused to concede and baselessly questioned the results of the presidential election in Georgia.
CBS News
Coronavirus updates: Fauci expects 'drastic' restrictions in some areas; model projects more than 500,000 US deaths by AprilThe nation is facing a "surge upon a surge" of cases that will likely continue to mount, Dr. Anthony Fauci said. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
Meet Joe Biden's crisis manager, Ron Klain, who will be in the trenches with Dr. Anthony Fauci fighting COVID-19Ron Klain's chance encounter as a boy with Robert F. Kennedy put him on a path that has led to becoming the top aide to President-elect Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Stars and Scars -- You Be the JudgeWell, it looks like some people will get that shot this month, and Dr. Fauci is hopping on the Biden train. So we gotta ask ...
TMZ.com
Congress could pass coronavirus stimulus deal before ChristmasHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are closing in on the framework for a coronavirus stimulus deal, after months of..
CBS News
Santa comes home: How social media helped this Delaware family reunite with beloved Christmas decorationFor the Bowersox family, this lawn Santa was a beloved tradition since 1993. Then someone stole it.
USATODAY.com
Nottingham Winter Wonderland Christmas market opens in tier 3Some residents have questioned the wisdom of opening a Christmas market during a pandemic.
BBC News
Santa adjusts to new normal amid coronavirus pandemicSanta Claus and his helpers are taking extraordinary steps during the COVID-19 pandemic to still be able to talk with children and learn more about their..
CBS News
Two Retiring Senators, Two Divergent Views on How to Save the SenateSenators Lamar Alexander, a Republican, and Tom Udall, a Democrat, agree the institution needs fixing but differ on what the solution is.
NYTimes.com
Prolific stock trades by David Perdue involved companies within his committees’ oversight.
NYTimes.com
