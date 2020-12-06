Global  
 

Jeff Bezos: Blue Origin space company will take first woman to the moon

WorldNews Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos: Blue Origin space company will take first woman to the moonJeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon, the billionaire said as Nasa nears a decision over who will supply its first privately built lunar landers, meant to be capable of sending astronauts to the moon by 2024. Japan’s Hayabusa2 capsule returns to Earth carrying asteroid samples Read more “This is...
