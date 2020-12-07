Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 Million
Read full article Thom GeierDecember 7, 2020, 1:18 PM·2 min read Universal Music Group announced Monday that it had acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in a deal that the New York Times estimated to be worth north of $300 million. The deal includes 600-plus copyrights ranging from 1962’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” to 1964’s “The Times They Are...
Bob Dylan sells songwriting catalog to Universal
A 60-year songwriting career has been soldDylan's inventory of songs are beautiful, provocative and timeless, CEO of Universal Music Sir Lucian Grainge said.
Bob Dylan sells all rights to his song catalogueThe US singer-songwriter has given his entire back catalogue over to the Universal Music Group.
Paul McCartney 'wishes he was more like Bob Dylan'
