Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 Million

WorldNews Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Tangled Up in Green: Bob Dylan Sells Entire Song Catalog for Estimated $300 MillionRead full article Thom GeierDecember 7, 2020, 1:18 PM·2 min read Universal Music Group announced Monday that it had acquired Bob Dylan’s entire catalog of songs in a deal that the New York Times estimated to be worth north of $300 million. The deal includes 600-plus copyrights ranging from 1962’s “Blowin’ in the Wind” to 1964’s “The Times They Are...
