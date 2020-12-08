Global  
 

Rashida Jones named president of MSNBC, becoming first Black leader of cable news network

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020
Rashida Jones will become the next president of MSNBC and, in doing so, the first Black female leader of a cable news network.
