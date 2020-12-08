Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gwen Stefani doesn't want her wedding with Blake Shelton to be a 'COVID situation'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Gwen Stefani is looking forward to her wedding with Blake Shelton – just not with the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Let Me Reintroduce Myself: Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years

Let Me Reintroduce Myself: Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years 01:09

 Gwen Stefan pays homage to her ska and reggae roots on her new single, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gwen Stefani Gwen Stefani American singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing [Video]

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for permission before proposing

Blake Shelton reportedly asked Gwen Stefani's sons for their permission before proposing to her last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

The couple made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Blake Shelton Blake Shelton American country music singer and television personality


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

First Covid-19 vaccinations begin in Scotland [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccinations begin in Scotland

Scotland’s first Covid-19 jabs have taken place in Edinburgh, with those whowill be vaccinating others receiving their initial dose. Andrew Mencnarowski,a clinical lead at NHS Lothian, was among the first to be vaccinated atWestern General Hospital.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

Watch Live: Massachusetts governor speaks amid COVID surge

 Massachusetts is in the midst of a coronavirus surge.
CBS News

As U.K. starts rolling out COVID vaccine, doctor says U.S. faces challenges

 British health authorities have begun rolling out initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine created by Pfizer and BioNTech. In the U.S., Pfizer's vaccine could be..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years [Video]

Gwen Stefani is back with first new song in four years

Gwen Stefan pays homage to her ska and reggae roots on her new single, 'Let Me Reintroduce Myself'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published
Blake Shelton Dishes On Wedding Planning [Video]

Blake Shelton Dishes On Wedding Planning

During an appearance on Florida's “Obie & Ashley in the Morning” radio show, Blake Shelton addresses for the first time publicly his wedding plans with Gwen Stefani, admitting she's been his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:06Published
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'ready' to get married [Video]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton 'ready' to get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are “ready to get married”, as sources say they don’t expect the pair to have a “long engagement”.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

UK: Electronic Signing In A COVID World And Beyond - Mayer Brown

 The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it many challenges. One of the challenges faced by businesses has been how to work around the social distancing...
Mondaq

Fiji's fisheries sector faces challenges from COVID-19, climate change

Fiji's fisheries sector faces challenges from COVID-19, climate change SUVA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- The fisheries sector in Fiji faced double trouble by the implications of COVID-19 and climate change, said Fiji's Minister for Fisheries...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphUpworthy

How technology is helping to reopen and transform the California hotel industry (podcast)

 California’s hotel industry is hurting from millions in lost revenue due to Covid-19, and most remain closed. Hotels are facing new challenges as they prepare...
bizjournals