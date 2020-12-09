Global  
 

Is It Time For Older Politicians In America To Step Aside? TR, JFK, Obama, Even Scientists, Say Yes

Wednesday, 9 December 2020
Is It Time For Older Politicians In America To Step Aside? TR, JFK, Obama, Even Scientists, Say YesArticle by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling With the psychological collapse and bigoted, bone-chilling ravings of Donald Trump, and Joe Biden’s “senior moments,” where he repeatedly makes gaffes by forgetting the unalienable rights in the Declaration of Independence or fails to remember where he is and his new role as President-Elect, many historians and scientists are starting to warn Americans that a much younger, vibrant, and idealistic candidate would do much better in advancing the public’s well-being than someone who is 74- or 78-years old. You can include other older politicians, like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel, age 80 and 78. The...
