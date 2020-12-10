Global  
 

Hamilton to take part in Abu Dhabi GP after negative Covid-19 test

BBC News Thursday, 10 December 2020
Lewis Hamilton will take part in this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
 Lewis Hamilton is hopeful he'll be fit and ready to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the weekend.

'I still have some feelings in my lungs' - Hamilton 'not 100%' fit before final race

 Lewis Hamilton will head into the final grand prix of the season in Abu Dhabi on Sunday still suffering the after-effects of contracting coronavirus.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton grateful to be back after coronavirus 'experience'

 Lewis Hamilton describes having coronavirus as "an experience" after he returns to his Mercedes car at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Bottas leads Mercedes one-two in Abu Dhabi practice

 Valtteri Bottas leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes dominate Friday practice at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Loeb to drive for Hamilton's Extreme E team [Video]

Loeb to drive for Hamilton's Extreme E team

Lewis Hamilton reveals Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez as his two drivers for the Extreme E series.

Motor racing-Verstappen edges Bottas in Abu Dhabi practice as Hamilton makes quiet return

 (Reuters) - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen pipped Valtteri Bottas to top the timesheets in Friday’s opening Formula One practice session for the season-ending Abu..
Mass coronavirus vaccine distribution plan underway

 With the FDA approving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the next challenge is figuring out the logistics of prompt nationwide distribution. The first of roughly 3..
FDA green lights Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, now it needs to be shipped nationwide

 Now that the FDA has given the green light for a coronavirus vaccine, experts say inoculations could start to be administered in a matter of days. But first, the..
Verstappen on pole with Hamilton third

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen beats Mercedes duo to Abu Dhabi pole

 Red Bull's Max Verstappen takes a shock pole position at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lewis Hamilton Tests Positive for COVID-19. Lewis Hamilton, a well-known name in Formula One auto racing, has tested positive for COVID-19. . According to a statement from Hamilton, he woke..

First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Abu Dhabi GP

First Free F1 Practice Results 2020 Abu Dhabi GP F1 Race Event: Abu Dhabi F1 GP Race Track: Yas Marina Circuit Weather: dry  25.5°C Tarmac: dry  39.6°C Humidity : 34.8% Wind : 3.2 m/s SW Pressure: 1017.6...
Ferrari: "Common sense" to allow Sainz to take part in Abu Dhabi F1 test

 Ferrari Formula 1 team sporting director Laurent Mekies says it would be "common sense" for the FIA to open up the Abu Dhabi young driver test to any driver
Grosjean ruled out of Abu Dhabi F1 finale, Fittipaldi to continue at Haas

 Romain Grosjean has been ruled out of the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi next weekend, and will return home to Switzerland to continue his recovery
