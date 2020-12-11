Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

WorldNews Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdownsA Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill was delayed after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul objected to the measure, casting the next steps in doubt and raising the slim prospect of a government shutdown if a short-term spending bill caught up in the dispute is not approved by Friday. Paul said on the Senate floor that he opposes provisions in the defense bill that would limit President Donald Trump s ability to draw down U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany. His...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto 01:48

 The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rand Paul Rand Paul American politician, ophthalmologist, and United States Senator from Kentucky


United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Stimulus Deal Falters as McConnell Signals Republican Resistance

 Aides to the senate majority leader privately warned that most Republicans would be unlikely to support an emerging compromise on liability protections and state..
NYTimes.com
Dec. 9 one of deadliest days in U.S. history: Schumer [Video]

Dec. 9 one of deadliest days in U.S. history: Schumer

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer took a moment on Thursday to remember the more than 3,000 Americans who perished from COVID-19 the day before, likening that single day toll to some of the deadliest events in U.S. history, including Pearl Harbor and Gettysburg.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published

Georgia Congresswoman-elect Carolyn Bourdeaux on Senate runoffs

 Georgia Congresswoman-elect Carolyn Bourdeaux, the only Democrat to flip a Republican House seat in the 2020 election, will soon represent Georgia's 7th..
CBS News
U.S. senators seek possible Ethiopia sanctions [Video]

U.S. senators seek possible Ethiopia sanctions

A bipartisan resolution in the U.S. Senate is calling on the government to consider sanctions against political or military figures in relation to Ethiopia's Tigray conflict, as the United Nations says there is "corroborated information" of gross human rights violations. David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:35Published

Kentucky Kentucky State of the United States of America

New bodycam video raises questions over police conduct in Breonna Taylor case

 Video has emerged that raises new questions about the officers' actions in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Adriana Diaz reports.
CBS News

A council refused to appoint a special prosecutor in Breonna Taylor case. An outcry ensued.

 A Kentucky council has declined to appoint a special prosecutor to review the March 13 fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

College basketball's early misery index: Kentucky, Duke and other ranked teams off to ugly starts

 Several college basketball teams are off to shaky starts, including some NCAA bluebloods like Kentucky and Duke.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Brandon Bernard death penalty: US carries out rare execution during presidential transition despite emotional Kim Kardashian's pleas

 The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years,..
New Zealand Herald

Biden and Harris named Time's Person of the Year

 The US president-elect and his running mate beat three other finalists, including Donald Trump.
BBC News
States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election [Video]

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election

Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. This report produced by Chris Dignam with analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:04Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

'Hyphenated identity groups': Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee blocks legislation for Latino and women history Smithsonians

 The GOP senator referred to the proposed museums as "an array of segregated separate, but equal museums for hyphenated identity groups."
USATODAY.com

US election: Hunter Biden investigation derails transition

 President-elect Joe Biden's historically challenging transition to power is suddenly becoming even more complicated.A federal investigation into the finances of..
New Zealand Herald

Afghanistan Afghanistan Landlocked country in South-Central Asia

Afghan gov't, Taliban agree Islamic law to guide peace talks

 ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban have agreed to have Islamic law and teachings guide them in peace talks now underway in Qatar,..
WorldNews

Afghanistan violence: Journalist Malala Maiwand shot dead along with her driver

 Gunmen open fire on Malala Maiwand's vehicle as she travels to work in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
BBC News

Study says Afghan civilian casualties up 330% since 2017; mystery illness appears in India

 According to researchers at Brown University, the number of Afghan civilians killed in airstrikes carried out by the U.S. and its allies has risen by 330% since..
CBS News

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

German regulators are investigating Facebook for its controversial Oculus account rules

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Germany’s competition watchdog is investigating Facebook for tying its social app to its Oculus virtual..
The Verge
WFP receives Nobel Peace Prize in virtual ceremony [Video]

WFP receives Nobel Peace Prize in virtual ceremony

At least 270 million people around the world - equivalent to the combined populations of Germany, Britain, France and Italy - stand on the brink of starvation.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Sci-fi surveillance: Europe's secretive push into biometric technology

 Patrick Breyer didn’t expect to have to take the European commission to court. The softly spoken German MEP was startled when in July 2019 he read about a new..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season [Video]

Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season

The German Chancellor backs scientists' recommendations for tighter lockdown measures.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:57Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes [Video]

U.S. Congress defense bill defies Trump's wishes

U.S. lawmakers unveiled the final version of a massive annual defense policy bill on Thursday that defies several of President Donald Trump's demands. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:38Published
Bill expands the use of deadly force in Tenn. [Video]

Bill expands the use of deadly force in Tenn.

State lawmakers will debate a proposed bill that would expand the use of deadly force in January.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:11Published
Acting Sec. Of Defense Quotes 'Incomparable' Bill Belichick In Letter To Employees [Video]

Acting Sec. Of Defense Quotes 'Incomparable' Bill Belichick In Letter To Employees

In a letter to all Department of Defense employees, newly appointed Acting Sec. of Defense Christopher Miller turned to an unlikely source for inspiration – New England Patriots head coach Bill..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published