Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

States slam 'bogus' Texas bid to overturn election



Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Thursday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the November election in those states, saying the case has no factual or legal grounds and offers "bogus" claims. This report produced by Chris Dignam with analysis from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters Studio