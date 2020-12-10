Airbnb share price doubles to value global home-share giant at $101.6bn

Tech craze 2020 vs 1999: is this time different?



Tech IPOs are all the rage again, but the companies making market debuts this year are different from the ones which took part in the 1999 dot-com bubble, Art Hogan of National Securities told Reuters Business Correspondent Conway G. Gittens. For one thing, companies like Airbnb have long proven themselves as private companies before going public.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 06:18 Published on January 1, 1970