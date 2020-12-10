Global  
 

Airbnb share price doubles to value global home-share giant at $101.6bn

WorldNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Airbnb share price doubles to value global home-share giant at $101.6bnShares of Airbnb soared on their stock market debut on Thursday, with investors valuing the home rental company at $101.6 billion, the biggest US float of 2020. Airbnb proved its resilience and popularity in a year that upended global travel but now it needs to prove to investors that there is more growth ahead. The San Francisco home-sharing company made a triumphant debut on the...
