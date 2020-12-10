Global  
 

BTS named Time Magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year'

WorldNews Thursday, 10 December 2020
BTS named Time Magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year'K-pop superstars Bts have been crowned Time magazine’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year. The Dynamite hitmakers have been hailed for their chart domination across the world during a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the live entertainment industry. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. “BTS isn’t just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They’ve become...
LeBron James Named Time Magazine Athlete Of The Year

LeBron James Named Time Magazine Athlete Of The Year

 Superstar Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been named athlete of the year by Time Magazine. Katie Johnston reports.

BTS is Time's Entertainer of the Year

 Time also announced their Athlete of the Year and will soon reveal their 2020 Person of the Year.
Time names BTS the 2020 Entertainer of the Year

 Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year is BTS, the chart-topping K-pop super group made of members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.
Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020

Boseman, Trump, and BTS dominate Twitter 2020

The announcement of the death of "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman was the most shared on Twitter worldwide in 2020, and got the most "likes" of any Tweet ever, the social media platform said on Monday (December 7). Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

BTS' 'Dynamite' MV most popular in Korea this year: YouTube

 K-pop boy band BTS's "Dynamite" music video was the most popular in Korea in 2020 and clocked up more than 600 million views worldwide. /Courtesy of Big Hit..
BTS Named TIME's 2020 Entertainer of the Year

 Ready for some dynamite news? BTS was just named TIME's 2020 Entertainer of the Year! The magazine announced the honor on Thursday, Dec. 10. Ever since the K-pop...
