BTS named Time Magazine's 'Entertainer of the Year'
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
K-pop superstars BTS have been crowned Time magazine's 2020 Entertainer of the Year. The Dynamite hitmakers have been hailed for their chart domination across the world during a tough year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has crippled the live entertainment industry. "BTS isn't just the biggest K-pop act on the charts. They've become...
BTS South Korean boy band
