Elon Musk says ‘gateway to Mars’ is in South Texas after Starship test

WorldNews Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Elon Musk says ‘gateway to Mars’ is in South Texas after Starship testSpaceX boss Elon Musk has described South Texas as “the gateway to Mars” following a major test of the Starship spacecraft. The sub-orbital flight test on Wednesday saw the Starship SN8 prototype launch 12.5km into the air using three raptor rockets before performing a complicated flip landing manoeuvre. It was unable to stick the landing and crashed in a fireball at touchdown, but the test was seen as a success due to the milestones it achieved...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight

SpaceX’s Starship crash-lands after highest test flight 01:39

 SpaceX launched its bullet-shaped Starship several miles into the air fromfrom Texas on Wednesday, but the six-and-a-half-minute test flight ended in anexplosive fireball on touchdown. It was the highest and most elaborate flightyet for the rocket that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as...

'Mars, here we come!!': SpaceX's Starship prototype performs never-before-seen 'belly flop' during Texas test launch

 The company's next-generation Starship vehicle is ultimately being designed to fulfill SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's vision of putting humans on Mars.
USATODAY.com

SpaceX launch Starship prototype on spectacular test flight

 Despite the setback, an elated Elon Musk says valuable data was collected.
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 10 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday December 10th: Justice Dept. investigates finances of President-elect Biden's son, Hunter; FDA meets to examine COVID vaccine;..
USATODAY.com
Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing [Video]

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

