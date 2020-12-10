Elon Musk says ‘gateway to Mars’ is in South Texas after Starship test
SpaceX boss Elon Musk has described South Texas as “the gateway to Mars” following a major test of the Starship spacecraft. The sub-orbital flight test on Wednesday saw the Starship SN8 prototype launch 12.5km into the air using three raptor rockets before performing a complicated flip landing manoeuvre. It was unable to stick the landing and crashed in a fireball at touchdown, but the test was seen as a success due to the milestones it achieved...
