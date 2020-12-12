Global  
 

Declare states of 'climate emergency', U.N. chief tells world leaders

WorldNews Saturday, 12 December 2020
Declare states of 'climate emergency', U.N. chief tells world leadersWorld leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday. More than 70 world leaders are due to address the one-day virtual gathering aimed at building momentum...
 World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday.

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN 'alarmed' by treatment of Eritrean refugees

 There are "overwhelming" reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray being killed or abducted, the UN says.
BBC News
'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her work with UNICEF, the United Nations body focused on protecting child rights and improving the lives of children and adolescents across the world. Commenting on the cause she champions - education of girls - Priyanka said that women across the world are not given enough rights and are denied an equal share in positions of power. She also spoke on how celebrities can make a difference by using their stature. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:42Published

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet" [Video]

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet"

Antonio Guterres called on humanity to end 'war on nature' in a landmark speech

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published
UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature [Video]

UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature

UN Secretary-General António Guterres made the statements on December 2nd during a speech about the state of the planet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

