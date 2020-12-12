Declare states of 'climate emergency', U.N. chief tells world leaders
World leaders should declare states of "climate emergency" in their countries to spur action to avoid catastrophic global warming, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in opening remarks to a climate summit on Saturday. More than 70 world leaders are due to address the one-day virtual gathering aimed at building momentum...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United Nations Intergovernmental organization
Declare ‘state of climate emergency’, UN boss urges world leaders
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:36Published
Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: UN 'alarmed' by treatment of Eritrean refugeesThere are "overwhelming" reports of Eritrean refugees in Tigray being killed or abducted, the UN says.
BBC News
'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42Published
António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations
UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet"
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:24Published
UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources