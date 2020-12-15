Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers drop

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 15 December 2020 ()
Losses by the Saints and Steelers, who were previously right behind Chiefs, shuffles top of power poll.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Buffalo Bills Buffalo Bills National Football League franchise in Buffalo, New York

Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen overcome slow start and roll past Pittsburgh Steelers

 The Bills are now on the brink of a playoff berth, and an AFC East division title thanks to a 26-15 victory over the Steelers.
USATODAY.com

Bruce Smith Praises Stefon Diggs For Changing Bills' Offense, He's Been Amazing!

 The Bills absolutely did NOT give up too much to get Stefon Diggs ... so says Bruce Smith, who tells TMZ Sports the wide receiver has completely changed..
TMZ.com

Josh Allen ignites Bills with 4 TDs in romp against 49ers

 The Buffalo Bills won in prime time for the first time in three tries as Josh Allen picked apart the San Francisco 49ers.
USATODAY.com

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL's Mario Edwards Jr. Denies Wrongdoing in Dom. Violence Case, Charge Filed

 Chicago Bears defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has been charged with assault over an alleged domestic violence incident -- but Edwards is adamant he did..
TMZ.com

NFL Week 14 winners and losers: Pittsburgh Steelers are reeling with broken running game

 Two weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers were the NFL's lone undefeated team. Now, they've lost two in a row and are no longer the AFC's No. 1 seed.
USATODAY.com
Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT [Video]

Cleveland baseball to drop 'Indians' name - NYT

Major League Baseball's Cleveland Indians will change their team nickname amid criticism that the moniker, which has been in place since 1915, is racist, the New York Times reported on Sunday. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:08Published

32 things we learned from Week 14 of the 2020 NFL season

 Divisions were won and records set on Sunday ... but teams like the Saints and Chiefs were served fresh reminders that they can't become complacent.
USATODAY.com

Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers National Football League franchise in Green Bay, Wisconsin

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 14: Packers, Steelers, Bills can snag spots

 A trio of clubs can join 2020 postseason field, while Chiefs and Saints can sew up division crowns.
USATODAY.com

Aaron Rodgers and the Super Bowl ring

 Aaron Rodgers tells 60 Minutes about an unusual team activity the Packers did before their Super Bowl XLV appearance.
CBS News
NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President [Video]

NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President

Former Green Bay Packer quarterback Brett Favre made his endorsement on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

New Orleans Saints New Orleans Saints National Football League franchise in New Orleans, Louisiana

Saints become first NFL team to clinch spot in playoff field

 The New Orleans Saints became the first team to seal a playoff spot this season thanks to a win over the Falcons and the Bears' loss to the Lions.
USATODAY.com

NFL playoff clinching scenarios: Steelers, Chiefs, Saints can seal spots in Week 13

 No NFL team has punched its ticket to the postseason just yet, but the Steelers, Chiefs and Saints can all do so in Week 13.
USATODAY.com

Pittsburgh Steelers Pittsburgh Steelers National Football League franchise in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

NFL power rankings: Chiefs reclaim No. 1 spot, Steelers drop to third after suffering first loss of 2020

 After lengthy stretch at No. 1, Pittsburgh gets bypassed after Washington's ambush.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC [Video]

NFL power rankings 13.0: The Packers may be the best team in the NFC

SportsPulse: With all respect to the Ravens and Steelers we went ahead and released our post Week 12 power rankings. Mackenzie Salmon reveals the biggest risers and fallers from this week's action.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:24Published
NFL power rankings 11.0: Cardinals soar after 'The Hail Murray' [Video]

NFL power rankings 11.0: Cardinals soar after 'The Hail Murray'

SportsPulse: The Arizona Cardinals are flying high after their miracle win over the Bills. Mackenzie Salmon reveals how far they rose in this week's Power Rankings.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:35Published
NFL power rankings 8.0: Steelers rise to No. 1 spot [Video]

NFL power rankings 8.0: Steelers rise to No. 1 spot

SportsPulse: For the first time this season, and the first time in a long time, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken the number one spot in the power ranking. Mackenzie provides the biggest risers and..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:36Published

Related news from verified sources

NFL power rankings: Packers, Bills continue ascent as Saints, Steelers drop

 Losses by the Saints and Steelers, who were previously right behind Chiefs, shuffles top of power poll.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •UpworthyCBS Sports

Packers, Bills move up on heels of No. 1 Chiefs in NFL Week 15 power rankings

 Read more
Washington Post