New COVID-19 strain detected in U.K., doctor says don't panic



A new strain of COVID-19 has been identified in the U.K. and it's leading to new lockdowns and new travel bans. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published 12 minutes ago

Dozens of countries shut down their borders to travel as coronavirus cases surge



UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson authorized an emergency meeting as more countries ban travel to and from Great Britain. CNN’s Nic Robertson explains how these new travel restrictions will affect.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:49 Published 30 minutes ago