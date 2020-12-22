Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters clash with police, smash glass doors, disrupt lawmakers on 'unnerving' day at Oregon State Capitol in Salem

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Police made at least two arrests during the six-hour rally that included more than 100 protesters, including members of the far-right Patriot Prayer.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video:

"Reopen Oregon" demonstrators clash with police, several arrested 00:48

 A group of "Reopen Oregon" demonstrators gathered outside the Oregon State Capitol building on December 21 to protest after lawmakers convened a special legislative session to address COVID-19 and wild

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Salem, Oregon Salem, Oregon State capital city in Oregon, United States


Oregon State Capitol Oregon State Capitol The building housing the state legislature and the offices of the governor, secretary of state, and treasurer of the U.S. state of Oregon


Patriot Prayer Patriot Prayer American far-right political group

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Thai protesters rally after violent clashes with police – video report [Video]

Thai protesters rally after violent clashes with police – video report

Thousands of protesters rallied for a second day in Bangkok to condemn police use of teargas and chemical-laced water cannon jets against them. Demonstrators gathered outside the national police..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:40Published
Albanian protesters take to streets of capital in anger at police brutality [Video]

Albanian protesters take to streets of capital in anger at police brutality

Clashes broke out again between demonstrators and police in the Albanian capital on Friday (December 11), the third day of unrest over the fatal shooting of a many by police enforcing a COVID-19 curfew

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published
Thai police vehicles vandalised by demonstrators in Bangkok [Video]

Thai police vehicles vandalised by demonstrators in Bangkok

Thai protesters vandalised police vehicles during the latest anti-government rally in Bangkok on Sunday 29 November.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published