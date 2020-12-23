Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

The founder of Apple Daily, a fierce critic of the Chinese authorities, faces strict house arrest.

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.

Hong Kong activist: It was 'heavy decision' to leave



Former Hong Kong lawmaker and pro-democracy activist Ted Hui speaks with Christiane Amanpour about how he fled from Hong Kong and the struggle for freedom.

Uncertain future awaits HK young dissidents as they self-exile



Al Jazeera meet one of the many young political activists in Hong Kong choosing to go into political exile, as authorities crackdown on dissent.