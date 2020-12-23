Global  
 

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bail

Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai granted bailHONG KONG--Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was granted bail on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after he was remanded in custody over fraud and national security-related charges. Lai, an outspoken advocate for democracy in Hong Kong, was charged with fraud on Dec. 3...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey

Leaving Hong Kong: a family's journey 03:40

 Every mid-autumn festival, Asa Lai and her daughters make mooncakes for the extended family. This year will be their last one in Hong Kong before the Lais uproot and emigrate to Scotland. Libby Hogan reports

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jimmy Lai Jimmy Lai Hong Kong businessman

Hong Kong pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai granted bail

 The founder of Apple Daily, a fierce critic of the Chinese authorities, faces strict house arrest.
BBC News
Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges [Video]

Hong Kong court denies bail to Jimmy Lai over fraud charges

Vocal pro-democracy supporter will be in jail until April, in a move condemned as an attempt to silence critics.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published
Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown [Video]

Hong Kong media tycoon, pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai denied bail as Beijing pursues crackdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:36Published
Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case [Video]

Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai denied bail in fraud case

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai was denied bail on Thursday on a charge of fraud related to the lease of a building that houses his newspaper Apple Daily. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:19Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown [Video]

Rare pink dolphins return to Hong Kong amid lockdown

Around the world, sightings of endangered animals are increasing due to the limited movement of humans amid lockdowns.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:39Published

