S. Korea logs second-highest daily coronavirus tally as criticism of govt grows

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
S. Korea logs second-highest daily coronavirus tally as criticism of govt growsShares South Korea reported its second-highest daily tally of coronavirus cases as a survey underscored growing public dissatisfaction with President Moon Jae-in's handling of the latest wave of infections hitting the country. According to a poll by research firm Realmeter published on Wednesday, six...
