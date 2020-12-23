S. Korea logs second-highest daily coronavirus tally as criticism of govt grows

T-pop group shoots for global audience Thai female band Lyra, backed by the world's biggest music label Universal Music Group (UMG), is hoping to harness its devoted fan base and match the success of South Korean artists who have who turned 'K-pop' into an international phenomenon.

Seoul caps gatherings at four as S Korea logs record COVID deaths South Korea’s capital area limits gatherings to four people as authorities struggle to control COVID-19 spike.

Biden seeks to reassure U.S. allies in Asia In their first calls with President-elect Joe Biden since the U.S. election, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and Australia reaffirmed their commitment to tackling climate change and regional security. Gloria Tso reports.

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency'



South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago

US records the world's highest daily death toll from COVID-19



The tally from Johns Hopkins University showed on Wednesday that an additional 3,054 people died from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours in the US. Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:44 Published 2 weeks ago