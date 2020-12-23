Global  
 

Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign

WorldNews Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ()
Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not signPresident Donald Trump is assailing the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it. Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans. The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000...
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed

President Trump Expected To Sign COVID Relief Bill, President-Elect Biden Says More Funding Needed 01:49

 President Donald Trump is expected to sign the $900 billion COVID relief bill passed by Congress late Monday night, but President-elect Joe Biden says more funding is needed and darker days are ahead; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

AP Top Stories December 23 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine..
Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know Wednesday

 President Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
Why Is The Trump Administration Attacking The Palestinian-Led BDS Movement - Unless It Too Supports Apartheid?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Legal experts warn that the Trump administration’s latest attempt to equate boycotts towards Israel with..
US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief bill

 US President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and..
Newsmax, OAN, Trump campaign sued by voting systems worker who says false claims led to death threats

 Lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were named in the suit, which claims Trump's campaign and others made baseless claims about 'rigged' voting.
Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur [Video]

Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur

BJP's in-charge of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Anurag Thakur took a dig at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and said that she has got a befitting reply for her statement of not unfurling the Tricolour over the abrogation of Article 370. He further said that the independent candidates have performed better than Congress and PDP. Anurag Thakur said, "It is important to know that independent candidates have polled more votes than the Congress and the PDP. The same Mehbooba Mufti who had refused to unfurl the Tricolour has got a befitting reply today. The combined vote share of the independent candidates and BJP amounts to a little over 52%. This is a clear indication that the Gupkar Gang has lost its credibility and the trust of the people."

'Tukde-tukde gang' instigating farmers: Narottam Mishra [Video]

'Tukde-tukde gang' instigating farmers: Narottam Mishra

Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra, on December 23 said 'tukde-tukde gang' (Congress) is trying to instigate and mislead the farmers and calling new farm laws as the 'black laws'. He said, "I could not understand what is 'black' in these farm laws. This 'tukde-tukde gang' is the one instigating and misleading the farmers. So far, no one could explain the 'black laws'."

Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19 [Video]

Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has finally reached Antarctica. It was previously the only continent to remain unscathed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Will Young battling Covid [Video]

Will Young battling Covid

Singer Will Young is the latest star to reveal he's battling Covid-19.

Covid: France rewards frontline immigrant workers with citizenship

 Immigrants naturalised for services during the pandemic include cleaners and shop workers.
For Millions of Jobless, Christmas Is a Season to Endure, Not Celebrate

 Even with new federal aid on the way, many Americans face a holiday of tough choices, trying to celebrate while dealing with pressing needs.
Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changes

 President Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial..
It is no surprise the new federal budget includes $500 million for Israel

 The criticism began almost as soon as the text of the budget deal that Congress struck Monday became available: How could lawmakers give $500 million for Israel..
'A disgrace': Trump demands bigger stimulus checks in $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress

 Trump called the COVID relief package a "disgrace" and called for increasing direct payments to Americans, but he stopped short of saying he would veto the..
