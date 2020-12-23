Trump assails COVID relief bill, suggests he may not sign
President Donald Trump is assailing the bipartisan $900 billion pandemic relief package that Congress just passed and is suggesting that he may not sign it. Trump complained in a video that he tweeted out Tuesday night that the bill delivered too much money to foreign countries, but not enough to Americans. The bill provides for a $600 payment to most Americans, but Trump said he is asking Congress to amend the bill and “increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Top Stories December 23 AHere's the latest for Wednesday December 23rd: Trump suggests he might not sign COVID relief bill; Trump pardons 15 people; Surgeon General observes vaccine..
USATODAY.com
Trump's Mar-a-Lago trip, possible vaccine deal, holiday traffic: 5 things to know WednesdayPresident Trump is expected to go to Mar-a-Lago for Christmas, a deal for more Pfizer vaccine doses may be near and more news to start your Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Why Is The Trump Administration Attacking The Palestinian-Led BDS Movement - Unless It Too Supports Apartheid?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Legal experts warn that the Trump administration’s latest attempt to equate boycotts towards Israel with..
WorldNews
US President Donald Trump threatens to veto Covid 19 relief billUS President Donald Trump late Tuesday (US time) threatened to torpedo the US Congress' massive Covid-19 relief package in the midst of a raging pandemic and..
New Zealand Herald
Newsmax, OAN, Trump campaign sued by voting systems worker who says false claims led to death threatsLawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell were named in the suit, which claims Trump's campaign and others made baseless claims about 'rigged' voting.
USATODAY.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Independents got more votes in DDC polls than PDP, Congress combined: Anurag Thakur
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:05Published
'Tukde-tukde gang' instigating farmers: Narottam Mishra
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42Published
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Antarctica Has Reported Its First Cases of COVID-19
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05Published
Will Young battling Covid
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Covid: France rewards frontline immigrant workers with citizenshipImmigrants naturalised for services during the pandemic include cleaners and shop workers.
BBC News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
For Millions of Jobless, Christmas Is a Season to Endure, Not CelebrateEven with new federal aid on the way, many Americans face a holiday of tough choices, trying to celebrate while dealing with pressing needs.
NYTimes.com
Trump blasts COVID-19 economic relief package and demands changesPresident Trump indicated Tuesday night that he would not sign the massive COVID-19 economic relief package, bringing new risk to the effort to provide financial..
CBS News
It is no surprise the new federal budget includes $500 million for IsraelThe criticism began almost as soon as the text of the budget deal that Congress struck Monday became available: How could lawmakers give $500 million for Israel..
WorldNews
'A disgrace': Trump demands bigger stimulus checks in $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by CongressTrump called the COVID relief package a "disgrace" and called for increasing direct payments to Americans, but he stopped short of saying he would veto the..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources