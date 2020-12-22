Walmart sued by US over alleged role in fuelling America's opioid crisis
World’s biggest retailer accused of ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists and failing to take its gatekeeping duties seriously The US justice department sued Walmart on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fuelling the opioid crisis and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, according to a...
Walmart
What's open Christmas Day 2020? CVS, Starbucks, McDonald's and 7-Eleven make the list but Walmart is closedWhat's open on Christmas 2020? For stores, CVS, Walgreens and convenience stores. For restaurants, select Starbucks and Dunkin' are open Friday.
USATODAY.com
US sues Walmart for alleged role in opioid crisisIn a lawsuit, the US government says the major retailer "knowingly" violated prescription rules.
BBC News
Walmart sued for allegedly fueling opioid crisisThe retailer failed to report suspicious prescriptions and pressured its pharmacists to churn out orders, feds charge.
CBS News
Walmart accused of fueling opioid epidemic through in Justice Department lawsuitThe Justice Department accused Walmart Tuesday of contributing to the deadly opioid epidemic by filling thousands of "illegitimate" prescriptions.
USATODAY.com
