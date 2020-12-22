Global  
 

Walmart sued by US over alleged role in fuelling America's opioid crisis

Tuesday, 22 December 2020
Walmart sued by US over alleged role in fuelling America's opioid crisisWorld’s biggest retailer accused of ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists and failing to take its gatekeeping duties seriously The US justice department sued Walmart on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fuelling the opioid crisis and ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists, according to a...
