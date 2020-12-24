Global  
 

Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and Stone

BBC News Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
Video Credit: Wochit News
News video: Trump Pardons Manafort

Trump Pardons Manafort 00:42

 Business Insider is reporting that President Donald Trump has pardoned his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. Manafort was investigated by Robert Mueller during his probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election. Manafort was convicted of eight counts of tax and bank fraud. Manafort...

Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 President Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's father

 US President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

 With days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons [Video]

Get In Line: Trump Entourage's Rush to Plead For Pardons

CNN reports President Donald Trump's associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office. The appeals come on the heels of Trump's decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn. Nine individuals in Trump's orbit, including Flynn and GOP operative Roger Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of various criminal conspiracies. A source says one such individual asking for a free pass is Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.

'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto [Video]

'Destructive': Bolton reacts to Trump's defense bill veto

Former national security adviser John Bolton reacts to President Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill recently passed by Congress.

President Trump Issues More Pardons [Video]

President Trump Issues More Pardons

President Trump grants more pardons, including for Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

Local Constitutional Scholar Says President Trump Can't Pardon Himself [Video]

Local Constitutional Scholar Says President Trump Can't Pardon Himself

Late Tuesday, President Trump granted pardons and clemency to 20 individuals convicted of a variety of crimes from theft to murder. The use of the pardon power by the President to help his supporters,..

BREAKING: Trump Pardons Manafort, Roger Stone, and Jared Kushner’s Dad

 President *Donald Trump's* wave of pardons continues.
Trump Issues Additional 26 Pardons And 3 Commutations

 President Trump issued another round of pardons Wednesday. The biggest names in the slate of 26 people include allies, such as former campaign chairman Paul...
