Trump pardons former advisers Manafort and Stone
Trump pardons former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump's son-in-law.
Trump grants pardons to Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerPresident Trump announced 26 new pardons Wednesday, including for allies Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as Jared Kushner's father, Charles Kushner. Mr...
CBS News
US President Donald Trump pardons former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner's fatherUS President Donald Trump today issued pardons and sentence commutations for 29 people, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Charles Kushner, the..
New Zealand Herald
Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles KushnerWith days left in office, President Trump isn't holding back on controversial pardons of white-collar criminals and allies.
CBS News
