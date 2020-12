Thursday, 24 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Just less than a month before he leaves the White House, US President Donald Trump pardoned two of his former aides, Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, as well as his son-in-law Jared Kushner's father, Charles, the media reported.



The three were among the 29 people to benefit from Trump's latest pardons, an expression of the...